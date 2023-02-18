Pulwama: Acting tough against the individuals involved in criminal activities, police have arrested seven persons for their involvement in poisoning fish farm in Pulwama.

On 13/02/2023, Police Post Lassipora received a written complaint from one person namely Manzoor Ahmad Mir son of Ab Salaam Mir resident of Bathnoor Shahoora stated therein that some unknown persons have mixed some poisonous substance in water due to which thousands of fishes died in his fish farm at Bathnoor area of Litter Pulwama. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 9/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Litter and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, taking the aid of technical and human resources, the investigating team zeroed in on some suspects. During questioning, it came to fore that seven persons have used Bleaching Powder for catching fishes at Canal, which acted as source of water for the said farm, due to which farm fishes were died. Subsequently, all the 7 accused persons involved in the commission of crime have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

General public of the area has appreciated the efforts of police for timely action against the accused persons. Our efforts should assure community members that Police is resolved to act tough against the individuals involved in criminal activities.