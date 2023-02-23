An earthquake of about 7.2 magnitude occurred in Tajikistan at around 8:37 a.m. (0037 GMT), at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), Chinese state television CCTV reported on Thursday.

The epicenter is about 82 km from the nearest border with China and was strongly felt in Kashgar and Artux in the western part of the Xinjiang region.

The epicentre of the quake was near the Gorno-Badakhshan area – a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China. The territory is sparsely populated and is surrounded by the towering Pamir Mountains.

The average elevation within 5 km of the epicenter is about 4,655 meters (15,300 feet).

