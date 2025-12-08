6th KPPL Inaugurated; LG Sinha Stresses Power of Sports and National Unity

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called upon the players and youth to dream big and define clear goals in life and make them reality with hard work, dedication and perseverance.

“The power of sports can transform individuals, society and the nation. We must believe in ourselves, promote shared values, embrace the challenges and stay focussed to foster national identity and unity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 6th edition of Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) at M.A Stadium, Jammu.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations and best wishes to all the participating players and everyone associated with the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League.

The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Government of India and UT Administration is committed to the welfare of Kashmiri Pandit Community.

The Lieutenant Governor also commended the Lalitaditya Sports Education and Health Organization, for its dedicated efforts towards promotion of sports.

He asked the members of the Organization to partner with schools and government departments in other states/UTs to connect with youth.

He further emphasised on developing a long-term empowerment roadmap and integrating skill training and career preparation for the youth from Kashmiri Pandit Community, building on the success of initiatives like the LG Special Camp.

Ashish Kachroo, Vice President, Lalitaditya Sports Education and Health Organization; Vinay Koul, General Secretary; Ankur Bagati, Coordinator; P N Tickoo, Shri Deepak Raina, Raman Raina and other members of the organisation, prominent citizens and sportspersons were present.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K; Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council and senior officials of Civil and Police Administration.