Wrestling icon and WWE superstar Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, has taken a major step in his personal life. The 69-year-old legend proposed to his 45-year-old girlfriend, Sky Daily, last week at a popular restaurant in Tampa, and the couple has now excitedly announced their engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heartwarming proposal took place amid an intimate dinner at a local restaurant in Tampa, witnesses reported. Hogan, known for his charismatic presence in the wrestling ring, expressed his love and commitment to Daily in front of fellow diners, turning the moment into a special memory.

Hogan and Sky started dating almost a year ago. The WWE Hall of Famer shared his fiancee has three children of her own, and he fell in love with all of them.

The former professional wrestler has been open about his relationship with Sky on social media. In March, he took to Twitter to announce that the woman he was photographed with a lot was his new partner.

In his past, the WWE superstar was married to Jennifer McDaniel, and their marriage eventually led to divorce in 2021. Before that, he had a long marriage with Linda Hogan, which lasted from 1983 to 2009, during which they became parents to two children.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a recent interview, the retired wrestler opened up about his current relationship and the changes he has made to ensure its success. One significant decision he shared was quitting alcohol altogether. Reflecting on his past experiences, he candidly expressed that “everything bad that’s ever happened to me had to do with alcohol.” Taking this realization to heart, he decided to make a positive change in his life and health.

By eliminating alcohol from his lifestyle, the WWE legend is determined to maintain a healthy and fulfilling relationship with his 45-year-old girlfriend, Sky Daily, whom he proposed to and is now engaged with. This new chapter in his life seems to be marked by personal growth and a commitment to nurturing a happy and alcohol-free partnership.