6000 tests conducted in SMHS Hospital daily

SRINAGAR, JUNE 24: SMHS Hospital Srinagar has been on average providing consultation and other patient care services to about 3000 persons in OPD and Casualty daily.

On the OPD side, about 500 samples are evaluated daily and 6000 tests are carried out tests are being done on the IPD side as well.

The hospital has been benevolently providing round-the-clock Lab services to IPD, OPD, and patients visiting Casualty. Some sections of the dedicated Hospital Lab (Block F) work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an hour break which the staff hardly avails of keeping in view the high influx of patients.

The Lab has dedicated staff and fully automated equipment and provides the best service to the patients.

The Govt. Medical College and its Associated Hospitals are committed to quality health/patient care facilities.