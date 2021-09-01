60 youth missing from different parts of Kashmir baseless: IGP

New Delhi: Kashmir Police have refuted the reports claiming that 60 youths went missing from different parts of Kashmir Valley amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar termed the reports about missing youth as fake news.

“Some #SocialMedia platforms are running that 60 youth have gone #missing from different parts of the #Kashmir Valley amid the taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This is totally #fake news: IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 1, 2021

Social media has been abuzz with reports that after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15, around 60 youths have gone missing from Kashmir Valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, police and the security forces have repeatedly appealed to all misguided youth who have joined groups to shun the path of violence and return to mainstream. The security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police have maintained that they are committed to accepting them with open arms as society needs them.