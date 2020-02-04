Lead Stories
60% drop in locals joining militancy post Article 370 abrogation
Srinagar, Feb 4: The number of Kashmiri youth joining militant ranks has dropped significantly after the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcation of the state into union territories but there was not much change in the pattern of infiltration attempts through the Line of Control (LoC), according to the official data.
Only 28 youths joined the ranks of militants in Jammu and Kashmir between August 5, 2019 and January 26, 2020, says an internal document prepared by the security agencies.
This represents a 60 per cent drop compared to the number of youths joining the militancy in Kashmir between January 1, 2019 and August 4, 2019, which saw 105 youths join the militant ranks, mostly in south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian.
While an average 15 youths joined militancy every month till August 5 last year, this number came down significantly to just 5.6 youths per month after that, as per the document.
The Centre had on August 5 last year ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
According to the document, overall 2019 saw a drop of 35 per cent in fresh recruitment in militant ranks compared to 2018. While 135 youths joined militancy in 2019, 199 had taken to arms in 2018.
Officials, however, said the figures may be less as many of the assets of intelligence agencies were cut-off due to the telecommunication clampdown post August 5.
On the infiltration front, the attempts by Pakistan to push more militants into the Valley continued unabated as 133 militants managed to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir.
As many as 211 militants attempted to infiltrate in the union territory during the past year but 74 of them had to return to Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PaK) while four others were killed by the alert counter-infiltration grid, as per the document.
The security agencies feel that the situation in the newly created union territory has improved in 2019, despite a militant carrying out a deadly suicide car bomb attack at Pulwama that left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14 last year.
JK economy on track: MHA
New Delhi, Feb 4: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy informed Parliament on Tuesday that agri operations have been proceeding smoothly in the Kashmir Valley ever since the revocation of Article 370 and formation of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a written reply to a question regarding the economic impact of the abrogation, Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that 18.34 lakh MTs of apples were dispatched, up to January, in financial year 2019-20.
Citing information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, Kishan Reddy also said “the sericulture sector recorded a production of 813 MTs of silk cocoon in the year 2019.
“During the 1st three quarters of FY 2019-20, handicrafts worth Rs 688.26 crore were exported. Various tourism promotional campaigns have also been launched.”
Members of the House were also informed that “Government of Jammu and Kashmir has informed that as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey, last conducted for FY 2017-18, by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation of Government of India, the worker-population ratio for persons in the age group of 15 years and above for Jammu and Kashmir is 51 per cent.”
Kishan Reddy said the full economic potential of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions could not be realized for the last 70 years as the people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered from militancy violence and separatism supported from across the border for the past many decades.
‘No decision on bringing domicile law yet’
New Delhi, Feb 4: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Tuesday said it has not yet decided about bringing a domicile law in J&K to protect the jobs and land of the residents of the newly formed Union Territory.
The erstwhile state lost it special status after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and divided J&K into two union territories – J&K and Ladakh.
On Tuesday, answering a question by CPI MP PR Natarajan in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, said “as on date, the Government has not taken any decision regarding domicile law in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Natarajan had asked whether the Government had taken any decision to bring domicile law to protect the lands, properties and jobs in Jammu region.
Plea against ‘Shikara’ filed in HC
Mumbai, Feb 4: A petition has been filed in Jammu and Kashmir High Court against Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s contentious upcoming film “Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits”, demanding a stay on the film’s release.
“Shikara” is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandits mass migration from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, in the wake of insurgency. The film is scheduled to release on February 7.
The petitioners are Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi and Irfan Hafiz Lone, who have alleged that the film portrays untrue facts about Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits.
“…besides showing the painful migration of Kashmiri pandits from valley, a shabby and cruel picture of local population especially Muslims has been portrayed which is not only against the actual facts and events but has also the tendency of hurting the sentiments of all Kashmiris. The trailers of the movie which are being broadcasted on television and are also available on the internet clearly point towards the biased and communal content of the movie in question,” reads the petition.
“In one of the scenes the narration of events leading towards the migration of pandits has been portrayed as follows: During the intervening night of 19th January 1990, thousands of people came on roads among whom some militants set ablaze the houses of Kashmiri pandits.
“Likewise in another scene whole of the local population especially Kashmiri Muslims have been shown chasing away the Kashmiri pandits from their homes towards the highway.
“…The said narration and depiction of events is not only concocted and far away from truth but is also communal in nature.”
“The atmosphere in whole country because of passing of controversial laws (CAA and NRC) is already polarized and emotionally charged. Further post August 5, the security agencies have with hard efforts succeeded in maintaining an element of clam in Kashmir and all such efforts may go in vain if the movie in question is allowed to be releases with the concocted and fabricated content,” reads more excerpts from the petition.
Sharing a new teaser this morning, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films” official page tweeted: “In 1990, more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their home. 30 years later, their story will finally be told.”
One of the screenplay writers of the film, Rahul Pandita, recently replied to a tweet and wrote: “I am a Kashmiri Pandit who lost everything in 1990, while you were doing God knows what in Bombay. I am the writer of #shikara and I would not let anyone compromise on the Pandit story. I will not betray the memory of those who fell to the bullets of radical Islamists.”
In a separate tweet he shared: “This is what I said in my opening remarks on the day #shikara was screened in Delhi. Unlike makers of soft porn films, Kashmir and the story of what happened to the Pandits in 1990 is not a money-making venture for me. It is what I lived.”
“Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits” marks Vidhu Vinod Chopra”s comeback to Bollywood as a director for the first time since his 2007 release, “Eklavya”. Chopra introduces Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead roles of “Shikara”.
After scrapping RPC: Police starts sensitizing men in IPC
Srinagar, Feb 4: Six months after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir government police has launched a massive exercise to sensitize its men about the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that has replaced the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) in the union territory.
A senior police officer said government has directed the department to make its men aware about the IPC. “A workshop was also held at seminar hall of police headquarters, Humhama, where investigating agencies were briefed about different sections of IPC. They were told under what sections cases should be registered. They were also made aware how to issue summons and call witnesses,” he said.
The official said similar workshops would be held in other districts in coming weeks. “Heads of police stations and investigating officers (IOs) have also been directed to make their men aware about new laws in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
An official of Law Department said officials of police department can also seek help from legal officers about the relevant laws and sections. “Legal officers have also been told to make investigating agencies aware about the new laws,” the official said.
The official however said there were minor differences between IPC and RPC.
Similarly, investigating agencies have also been told that probe into offences committed before October 31 would continue under RPC.
“Only those cases will be investigated under IPC which have been committed after October 31,” the official said.
Departments have already started making relevant changes in the documents based on central laws. “There will be a lot of changes on official records as per the new laws,” the official said.
Law Department has been directed to provide assistance to departments for implementation of central laws. “The advocate general, additional advocate generals will also help departments for making necessary amendments in their rules,” the source said.
At least 164 state laws were repealed from November 1 when Jammu and Kashmir officially became a Union Territory while 106 central laws were implemented.
