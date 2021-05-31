6-year-old girl’s video message: LG directs School Education Dept to frame policy within 48 hrs

Srinagar: Moved by the six-year-old girl’s video message to Prime Minister Narendera Modi where she complains of huge burden of home work through Zoom Classes, the J&K LG Manoj Sinha while taking serious note of the message Monday directed the School Education Department to come out with a policy in 48 hours to ease the burden of homework of the minor students.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sinha while reacting to the video said, “Very adorable complaint, have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids.”

“Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss,” Sinha said.

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.