6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Saturday said the Indian Air Force achieved the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill during Operation Sindoor.

He said the force had confirmed the destruction of five aircraft and one large platform, believed to be either an electronic intelligence (ELINT) aircraft or an airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system, at a range of about 300 kilometres.

“…We have five confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW &C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about,” he said.

Describing the operation, Singh said the Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield, a major base, was among the targets struck.

“One half of an F-16 hangar is gone, and I am sure there were some aircraft inside that were damaged,” the Air chief said.

According to him, at least two command and control centres at Murid and Chaklala, along with six radars of varying sizes, were destroyed.

The IAF also has indications of an AEW&C aircraft and several F-16s undergoing maintenance being hit during the strikes. — ANI