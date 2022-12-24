Srinagar: Six days are still left to apply for various Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) jobs in various categories.

The jobs available are:

1. Thirteen vacancies for the post of Archivist (General) in National Archives of India, Ministry of Culture (SC-01, OBC-03, EWS-01, UR-08). The post is permanent. General Central Service Group- “B” Gazetted, Non-Ministerial. Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. A

2. Five vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III (Paediatrics), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (SC-01, OBC-01, EWS-01, UR-02) (PwBD-01)*. *Of the five vacancies, one vacancy is reserved for candidates belonging to category of Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)

3. One vacancy for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Neutron Activation Analysis) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs (UR-01). The vacancy is suitable for candidates belonging to category of Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) viz. Blindness and Low Vision with disability

ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATIONS (ORA) have been notified through http://www.upsconline.nic.in and closing date for online submission through ORA website is 23:59 HRS on 29.12.2022.

THE LAST DATE FOR PRINTING OF COMPLETELY SUBMITTED ONLINE APPLICATION IS UPTO 23:59 HRS ON 30.12.2022.

Full details can be checked at: https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-23-2022-eng-091222.pdf