SRINAGAR: AMTRON, a PSU of Assam Govt has proposed the roll out of 5G Health use applications in the two aspirational districts of Kashmir division viz. Baramulla and Kupwara.

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a meeting to deliberate over the different aspects of the project which shall be beneficial to the patients in these districts.

The project shall focus on 5G Training Labs with CDN (Content Delivery Network) Solutions and use cases in healthcare in Kashmir.

All the applications will be based on 4.0 Industry whereby Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IOT), cloud, internet and normal smartphone will be employed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Director Health Services Kashmir, and other officers.

Besides, representatives of PSU who attended virtually included Director (S&T), North Eastern Council, DIC, UIET, Punjab University, Chandigarh, HoD, Community Medicine Dept, Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi and CEO, Inca Synergies.

At the outset, a presentation was given which focused on intervention of 5G and allied technologies of IoT (Internet of Things), Artificial Intelligence, Big Data in Health Sector to improve the quality of healthcare screening nearest to home and reduce out of pocket expenses as per the vision of NITI Aayog.

The Interventions included Mobile/ Cloud based ECG Solution; Locomotor Challenge IoT/AI Based Assessment/ Imaging for Prosthetics/ Orthotics; Imaging Device combining AI (Artificial Intelligence) to detect and classify bacteria on wounds; Diabetic Retinopathy; Senior Citizen IoT Healthcare services; AR/ VR based Anatomy Learning Models; AI based Cataract Analysis using Smart Phones; AI Technology For Respiratory Health Through Audiometric Analysis of Cough Sounds; AI based Medical Image Analysis Over Cloud for better clinical decision making; AI based Drip Monitoring For IPD Patients by Attending Nurses and IoT based diagnostic kiosk/kit.

Speaking on the occasion, Div Com maintained that the success of such IT based Interventions shall address multiple issues in health sector including reducing of crowd in hospitals, enhance ease of living, timely treatment of patients and early detection of disease of heart, chest, ophthalmology, orthopaedics besides shall save time and money of people as they shall get tests and counseling on their mobile from health experts at real time.

For the implementation of this initiative, the Divisional Commissioner’s office shall submit the DPR to NITI AAYOG so the project will be implemented very soon.