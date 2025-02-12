Sempora, February 12: A fresh batch of 57 students from Government Abdul Ahad Azad (AAA) Memorial Degree College, Bemina and Government College for Women, Nawakadal, Srinagar completed their internship program at Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Sempora, on Wednesday.

As per the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, all undergraduate students have to complete 60 hours of internship program to complete their degree.

The interns were briefed about the role and functioning of various verticals & sections of JKEDI. They were made aware of the various activities undertaken by JKEDI including Entrepreneurship Awareness Programs (EAPs), Entrepreneurship Orientation Programs (EOPS) and Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDPs) to promote entrepreneurship as a career choice among unemployed youth of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. An idea pitching workshop and business simulations were held for the interns wherein real-time exposure to running a successful business venture was provided to them.

These activities helped the interns to gain insight with respect to the various challenges faced by an entrepreneur and the ways to overcome them. The concept of Detailed Project Report (DPR) formulation was also shared with the interns by the Centre for Business Development (CBD) team of JKEDI. The undergraduate interns were taken through a tailor made structured work schedule spreading over 10 days. They were provided with a simulated environment that encouraged the Interns to come up with innovative ideas.

The interns also worked on different case studies related to entrepreneurship development and its ecosystem in the UT and submitted comprehensive reports about the same. The internship program was conducted by the Centre for New Enterprise Creation (CNEC), a program vertical of JKEDI under the overall guidance and supervision of Director JKEDI, Rajinder Sharma. The internship was coordinated by Aijaz Mulla and Saba Nazir, Assistant Faculty at JKEDI.