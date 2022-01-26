Srinagar, Jan 26 : Jammu and Kashmir reported 5606 new positive cases while eight persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said 1353 cases have been reported from Jammu Division and 4253 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 414772. Regarding the deaths, they said, four each were reported from Jammu division and Kashmir Valley respectively. So far 4635 people have died due to the virus—2264 in Jammu division and 2371 in Kashmir Valley.

On Tuesday J&K reported biggest ever daily spike of 6570 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.

On Saturday last, the J&K recorded previous highest daily case count of 6568.

Giving district wise details regarding the fresh infections, the officials told that Srinagar reported 1305 cases, Baramulla 440, Budgam 803, Pulwama 134, Kupwara 380, Anantnag 528, Bandipora 66, Ganderbal 297, Kulgam 265, Shopian 35, Jammu 678, Udhampur 129, Rajouri 78, Doda 84, Kathua 38, Samba 84, Kishtwar 10, Poonch 49, Ramban 181 and Reasi 22.

There has been surge in covid-19 cases in J&K since the start of the New Year. On January 1, J&K reported 169 cases, 165 cases on January 2, 178 on January 3, 199 on January 4, 418 on January 5, 349 on January 6, 542 on January 7, 655 on January 8, 687 on January 9, 706 on January 10, 1148 on January 11, 1695 on January 12, 1966 on January 13, 2456 on January 14, 3251 on January 15, 3499 on January 16, 2817 on January 17, 4651 on January 18 and 5818 on January 19 and 5992 on January 20, 5720 on January 21 and 6253 on January 22 and 5394 on January 24.

Besides, they said, 5005 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—1592 from Jammu Division and 3413 from Kashmir. So far 362168 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 47969—13569 in Jammu and 34400 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 16040 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.