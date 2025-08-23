54-yr-old with Stage 4 tongue cancer successfully treated at Fortis

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: The Department of Head Neck Cancer and Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mohali, has successfully treated several patients suffering from Head and Neck Cancers (ENT cancers), thereby enabling them to lead a normal and healthy life.

Dr Kuldeep Thakur, Consultant, Head and Neck Onco-surgery, Fortis Hospital Mohali, has given a new lease of life to such cancer-affected patients via advanced Cancer Surgery techniques. In this case, a 54-year-old woman presented at Fortis Hospital Mohali with a non-healing wound on the tip of the tongue. The symptoms had worsened, and this led to a sharp tooth impinging on the patient’s tongue, thereby causing her extreme difficulty in chewing food along with speech deformity. The Patient approached Dr Kuldeep Thakur at Fortis Hospital Mohali and underwent biopsy, which revealed an urgent need for surgery to address the rapidly spreading cancer. In addition, an MRI of the tongue and neck confirmed Stage 4 Tongue Tumour, which had involved almost 40% of the tongue, including tip.

Dr Thakur conducted resection of almost 60% of the anterior 2/3rd tongue, including tip of the tongue along with Neck Dissection on the patient. All cancerous tissues were removed from his mouth and both sides of the neck, without any incision on the face. After resection of the tumour, the defect was reconstructed by harvesting skin from her left hand. The patient had a smooth post-operative recovery and was discharged five days after the surgery. Her final histopathology report showed complete removal of the tumour. She underwent radiation therapy in view of advanced disease after surgery. The patient has recovered fully and is leading a normal life today.