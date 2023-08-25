ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi: With less than a year to go for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity remains undented, India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey revealed.

The survey found that 52 percent of the respondents were in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term.

The findings of the August edition of the Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey revealed that 63 percent of the respondents are satisfied with Narendra Modi’s performance as the Prime Minister. The figure registered a slight drop in comparison to the survey a few months ago, when 72 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with PM Modi’s performance.

The Mood of the Nation poll revealed that 44 percent of respondents said they would vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 polls due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Development and Hindutva remained a distant second and third reason the respondents picked for why they would vote for the BJP.

The survey revealed that the popularity of PM Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third term in Lok Sabha polls, continues to remain ahead of his political rivals.

As many as 52 percent of respondents said that Narendra Modi is best suited to become the Prime Minister, while only 16 percent of those surveyed chose Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the top post.