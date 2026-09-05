5000L illegal petrol haul seized in Sopore

Srinagar: Police in Sopore have seized an oil tanker carrying approximately 5,000 litres of petrol without valid documents and arrested the driver in connection with the case.

During naka checking at Iqbal Market, Sopore, in the jurisdiction of Police Post Bus Stand, an oil tanker bearing Registration No. JK04G-0068 was intercepted and subjected to checking. During checking, approximately 5,000 litres of petrol was found in the tanker. The driver, identified as Bilal Ahmad Malla son of Bashir Ahmad Malla resident of Markundal, Sumbal, failed to produce valid documents or lawful authorisation regarding its possession and transportation.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the petrol was prima facie intended for unauthorised sale for wrongful gain.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 220/2026 under Sections 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act has been registered at Police Station Sopore. The accused has been arrested and the tanker, along with the petrol, has been seized in accordance with law.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, intended destination and other linkages involved in the illegal transportation and proposed sale of the petroleum product.