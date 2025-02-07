SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 07: In Jammu and Kashmir, more than 50 percent of those government-run-schools having library set-up have no textbooks available for the students and teachers.

The official figures reveal that only 49.78 percent government schools were having books available in the libraries across Jammu and Kashmir.

The official figures also reveal that 50.22 percent government schools have no books available in the institute libraries.

The figures further reveal that in private schools of Jammu and Kashmir only 73.73 percent institutes were having the library with books facility for the students while 26.27 percent libraries were without books.

The official figures however reveal that there was 100 percent book facility available in the government aided schools.

Pertinent to mention that more than 98 percent of educational institutes in Jammu and Kashmir san digital library services and among all states of India, Jammu and Kashmir education sector has second highest ‘Untrained Teachers’ at Pre-Primary and Upper Primary levels.

Besides, the Union Territory has 4th highest untrained teachers at primary level as well.

The recent official figures reveal that the highest numbers of untrained teachers were reported in Tamil Nadu followed by Jammu and Kashmir wherein only 22.3 percent of teachers at Pre-Primary levels (Kindergartens) were trained to teach the students.

Pertinently, KNO published a series of stories—highlighting the major loopholes in both government and private education sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

The recent official figures reveal that “Among the total 24,296 government and private schools of Jammu and Kashmir, only 373 institutions that amount to 1.53 percent were having the digital libraries.”

It also reveals that in 5452 private schools of Jammu and Kashmir, more than 12 Lakh students and in the case of 18,785 government schools, over 14 Lakh students were enrolled—(KNO)