50 Killed, Several Injured in Iraq Shopping Mall Blaze

Baghdad: At least 50 people lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out at a hypermarket in al-Kut city, located in eastern Iraq, the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Thursday, quoting the provincial governor.

Videos circulating on social media showed a five-storey building in al-Kut engulfed in flames overnight, as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. However, according to INA, the governor stated that preliminary findings from the investigation will be released within 48 hours.

“We have filed legal cases against the owner of the building and the mall,” the governor was quoted as saying by INA.