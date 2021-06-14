‘50% have not inoculated in Srinagar’: MMU appeals people to get vaccinated at the earliest

Srinagar: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of leading socio-religious organisations of J&K led by incarcerated Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday appealed people to get vaccinated, particularly to those who are reluctant to take the vaccine.

In a statement, the MMU said that members of the medical fraternity of the Valley have conveyed their serious concern to MMU, that many people especially in parts of Srinagar are reluctant to be vaccinated hence putting their lives, the lives of their family members and that of the community at large, at great risk.

MMU said that as per data made available to the organisation, in district Srinagar, out of seven lakh people, who are 18 years and above, only approximately 2.9 lakh have been vaccinated, which is less than even 50%.

MMU said that as per the data, of the total Covid deaths of 798 in Srinagar, 98% were of those who were not vaccinated at all.

“This goes to show that vaccination is a protection against Covid complications and death,” the MMU said.

MMU said the data also shows that among 15,000 healthcare staff and 50,000 frontline government staff who received both doses of vaccine from Feb 2021, none developed Covid pneumonia no one died or had any vaccine reaction.

“The effectiveness of vaccination as a means of protection from Covid 19 is well established,” it said in a statement.

“As such the unreasonable reluctance among many for voluntary vaccination especially in some parts of Srinagar, needs to shunned by one and all,” the MMU said.

“This is imperative so that normal life in terms of business, education, religion, travel that has been severely curtailed by the pandemic is resumed and the population of the valley is well protected for a possible third wave,” it said.

MMU and its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq reiterated the appeal to people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and observe the Covid SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distance “so that by the grace of Almighty Allah we can overcome this pandemic as soon as possible, be protected from it and resume our normal life activities.”

The MMU comprises Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Darul Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora, Muslim Personal Law Board Jammu & Kashmir, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharian-e-Shian, Itihad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wa Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandiya, Darul Uloom Rasheediya, Ahle Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanzul Uloom, Peerwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia Khirram Sirhama, Bazm-e-Tawheed Ahle Hadeeth Trust, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust, Anjuman Anwaar-ul-Islam and Karwaan-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat.