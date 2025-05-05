5 vehicles seized for illegal extraction of minerals

ADVERTISEMENT

Police seized 05 tippers involved in illegal extraction of minerals in Awantipora

May. 5, 2025
SRINAGAR, MAY 05: In continuation of its ongoing drive against illegal mining, Police in Awantipora seized 05 tippers used in illegal excavation and transportation of minerals in Patalbagh Pampore.

Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police party of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO Police Sation Pampore under the supervision of SDPO Pampore seized Five tippers bearing registration numbers JK02AH-8984, JK04E-1427, JK03B-3251, JKO4B-3681, JK03B-3314. Accordingly, case vide FIR NO. 50/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pampore and further investigation has been initiated.

“Police is committed to take action against violators who are taking undue advantage of night hours by extracting minerals illegally to the detriment of people health, the ecology and the revenue of the government. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding illegal mineral-related activities in their neighbourhood,” said a police statement.

