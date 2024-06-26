5 Tips to Create Paneer Momos That Will Make You Drool From the First Bite

Soft, juicy, and full of flavour – that’s exactly how we like our momos. This street food delicacy holds a special place in the hearts of every North Indian, especially Delhiites. The countless momo stalls across the city are testimony to the love we have for momos. For vegetarians, the go-to option is paneer momos. While many quickly rush to a nearby stall when cravings arise, some prefer making them at home. The idea of preparing paneer momos from scratch may sound daunting, but trust us, it’s not rocket science. All you need is a bit of patience and love, and you’ll be able to craft perfect paneer momos in the comfort of your kitchen. Find out how:

Photo Credit: iStock

Paneer Momos Recipe | Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Paneer Momos At Home:

1. Knead the dough well

The dough is what helps give structure to the paneer momos. To make it, you need to combine maida with water. While doing so, ensure you don’t add too much water, or else your dough will become too sticky and watery. Add only as much as required and use both hands to knead it well. After kneading, set it aside for at least 20-30 minutes to allow the gluten to relax.

2. Be mindful of the quality of paneer

The type of paneer you choose to prepare these momos makes a huge difference. Since it is the key ingredient in these momos, you shouldn’t compromise on quality. Get your hands on fresh, high-quality paneer to ensure the momos turn out just as you expected. The softer the paneer you use, the better your momos will taste.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Season with all your heart

When preparing paneer momos, make sure to season the filling generously. Paneer by itself doesn’t have any flavour, which is why it is essential to add additional ingredients. Opt for ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and chopped green chillies. These will add a kick of spice to the paneer momos and make them taste heavenly. So, remember to season with all your heart!

4. Wrap the momos nicely

Now that you have the dough and stuffing ready, it’s time to wrap the momos. This step can be slightly tricky, but you can become a pro with practice. Take a small portion of the dough and roll it out nicely. Place a spoonful of the paneer filling in the centre. Then, simply fold and pleat the edges, sealing them properly.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Steam them thoroughly

You must also be mindful of how you steam your paneer momos. After all, if they are not steamed thoroughly, they’ll lack that soft and tender texture that makes them so beloved. Arrange the momos evenly in a steamer and wait for at least 10 minutes. If you rush this process, your paneer momos may still be undercooked. It may seem like a long wait, but it’s totally worth it.



With our easy tips and tricks, you’ll be able to make perfect paneer momos at home every single time. To get you started, here’s an easy recipe.