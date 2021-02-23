5 Most Common Honeymoon Destinations in India

When destinations for honeymoon are discussed in India, there are a few of the common names that come to mind in the very first place. Though today the option for honeymoon destinations have opened up for many other locations, these places are some typical options that can be selected anytime.

If you are planning for your honeymoon trip within India and are not sure where you should go exactly, these are some of the eminent places from which you can definitely choose one for your trip.

Kashmir:

The heaven on the Earth, Kashmir is the location that is not just the dream destination for Indian couples, but also for people from different parts of the world. The beautiful shikaras floating on the Dal Lake, the rose garden, and the intoxicating weather, all make a perfect combination to make you fall in love with Kashmir as well as your partner even more. Plan up a good many days so that you can experience the whole of Kashmir and its beauty.

Goa:

If you are an adventurous couple, you will surely choose to go to Goa. The sandy beaches, water sports, and all other elements available here will surely offer you the best holiday option that you require. If you are on your honeymoon trip, you can avail the best resorts to spend your days in luxury.

If you are here in Goa, do not miss out on the seafood and the Portuguese cuisines that have mixed up quite well with the tradition of Goa. Travelling to Goa from different parts have become quite convenient now. If you are travelling even from extreme South, you can get options such as Bangalore to Goa flights now.

Shimla:

Not everyone is able to go to Kashmir for their trips due to distance, the fear of the current prevailing situations, and many other reasons.

In such a case, Shimla is another great hill station destination that many of the couples prefer to go to for their honeymoon. Most people prefer to visit the place during snowfall to witness nature at its best. Also, many people prefer to go hiking on the peaks to adventure.

Jaipur:

If you are neither a hill person nor a beach person, you will surely opt for a place such as Jaipur.

Each year, thousands of people travel to Jaipur not just from India but also from outside India to explore the beautiful palaces and other historical monuments. Also, many people love to go to Jaipur to explore the grand culture that the people in Jaipur host.

Ooty:

If you are planning to travel to the South for your honeymoon trip, Ooty is one of the most famous destinations that many people explore.

It is mainly a hill station but it is also known for its beautiful forests. This is another great place to explore nature as well as your romantic moments.

Of course, there are so many options to explore in India when you are planning your honeymoon trip. But these above-mentioned are some of the common options that people choose most often.