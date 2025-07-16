5 Killed, 12 Injured in Doda mishap

Doda, July 15: Five people were killed and 12 others injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the Doda-Barath road and plunged into a deep gorge near Ponda.

The ill-fated vehicle, bearing registration number JK06-4847, was carrying over a dozen passengers when it lost control and veered off the mountainous stretch, tumbling into a ravine below. The impact was so severe that three passengers died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the scene turned grim within moments, with cries for help echoing from the gorge. Local residents, police teams, and volunteers rushed to the site, launching a frantic rescue effort to pull the injured from the wreckage and transport them to medical facilities.

“Rescue operations began immediately, and multiple teams are on the ground,” an official said. “Five casualties were confirmed at the scene, and twelve others are critically injured. Their condition remains serious.”

Hospital sources said that the death toll may go up.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled the loss of lives in this tragic road accident.

In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “Pained by the loss of lives due to the tragic road accident in Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured.”

In a post on X, the Office of CM wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Doda that has claimed six lives and left several injured. Chief Minister extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured. The administration has been directed to ensure immediate medical assistance and support to all affected.”