It is a misconception that kids cannot have a personal sense of style. If anything, they are the ones who are the most experimental, open to new ideas and imaginative when it comes to conveying who they are. We all have personal preferences and aesthetics that we have curated over the years, and kids are not any different when it comes to wanting to have something that speaks to who they are.

Since they always have a fascination with wanting to appear more ‘grown-up’, they often gravitate towards watches as it gives them a sense of confidence. You can always gift your little one kids watch if you want them to get into the habit of being able to read the time, value punctuality and have some fun with an accessory they are sure to hold dear and wear to school every day without fail. Since school watches cannot be too flashy and feature-packed, it is always advised to buy them a kids watch that is stylish and simple with a touch of personality that is unique to them. Hence, here are a few kids watches that are perfect for school.

Monochromes for Kids

A kids watch is often the very physical manifestation of all their imaginative and colourful ideas, and this monochrome kids watch is a perfect example of the same. This kids watch offers an interplay of three colours, a grey dial, a blue case cover and light blue straps. Striking and stylish even as a kids watch, this piece is primarily made of silicone to keep it durable since wearing it to school is bound to lead it towards wear and tear.

Coffee Browns

This kids watch is a cute and peppy addition to their accessories with its dial illustrations and beautiful brown hue. The Tees Cafe collection for kids watches was inspired by the drink and the cafe aesthetic, which is a unique choice for a kids watch. This kids watch is also a single-coloured timepiece, as the silicone straps continue in the same brown hue as the dial. The dial has light brown illustrations of coffee cups and watch hands that add a playful contrast to the erstwhile monotone watch.

Latte Dial in White

Carrying on with the coffee and cafe aesthetic, this kids watch is another unique piece from the Tees Cafe collection. What immediately captivates about this particular kids watch is the beautiful latte-inspired design on the beige watch dial. The fluid look of the watch is bound to fascinate kids, and want them to wear it to school every day. The coffee tones are juxtaposed by the pure white straps, which add a balance to the look and keep it simple.

The Dynamite Dial

While coffee tones are soothing and simple choices for school, some kids might be more interested in bold colours like reds and blacks to convey their own personality. This particular kids watch is the ideal choice for those kids. The red dial with black watch movements is easy for kids to read, and the black straps in silicone keep the kids watch from wear and tear at school. The plastic case and acrylic glass cover add to the durability of this watch so that kids can easily go about their active days in school without worrying about damage to the watch.

Arcade in Blue and Black

Another popular colour choice that many kids enjoy when it comes to a kids watch, is blue and black. This Arcade kids watch is a great choice for kids to wear to school as it is simple, muted tones but has tons of personality to reflect your little one. The dial design on this watch is the eye-catching aspect of this particular piece, with a detailed illustration in grey. The plastic case on this kids watch is held together by the silicone straps which also have illustrations, making it a great choice for kids.

A kids watch should reflect the spirit of a kid. Bright, peppy, and eye-catching designs always strike their fancy, which is why investing in these pieces for kids to wear to school always works. They should be able to wear their imaginative spirit on their wrist, and these kids watches are perfect for the same. Fastrack is a great place to start if you are looking for a kids watch that stands out, is reliable, durable, and affordable; it makes for a great purchase.