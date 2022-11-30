Hyderabad: Five Class 10 students raped their classmate and filmed the act on a mobile phone on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Though the sexual assault happened in August, it came to light now with the parents of the victim approaching the police.

The accused recorded the sexual assault on their mobile phones and threatened the girl that if she revealed this to anybody, they would upload the video on social media. Ten days later, they again sexually assaulted the girl by blackmailing her.

The accused allegedly shared the video on social media and when the parents came to know about it, they complained to the police.

The police have booked five students, all minors, under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have been sent to a juvenile home.