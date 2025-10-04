5 Booked In Fake NHM Selection List Scam In Kashmir: CBK

Srinagar: The Crime Branch Kashmir (Economic Offences Wing) on Saturday has registered a case after receiving a communication from the State Nodal Officer, National Health Mission (NHM) J&K, alleging circulation of a fake order purported to be issued by the Mission Director, NHM, J&K.

In a handout , the CBK said that the fraudulent order, titled “Provisional Selection List of Candidates for Different Posts (Kashmir Division) against Notification No. SHS/NHM/J&K/HR/10259 dated 10.05.2021”, was found to be forged and was being circulated through social media platforms, causing confusion among the public. Following the complaint, a preliminary probe was initiated at Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir (now Economic Offences Wing).

During the investigation, it surfaced that during the COVID-19 pandemic, an NGO namely J&K Health Care Services was approved by the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, vide No. DHSK/JKHCS/2020-21/6466 dated 22.03.2021, for providing voluntary manpower in various medical blocks of Kashmir to overcome the shortage of staff.

However, the management members of the said NGO, under a well-planned conspiracy, took undue advantage of this approval. They fraudulently approached volunteers, obtained their documents on the pretext of securing permanent engagement under NHM, and also collected money from them. Subsequently, they prepared a fake selection list by forging the signatures of the Mission Director, NHM J&K.

The accused persons have been identified as Abdul Qayoom Naik, S/o Abdul Aziz Naik, R/o Check Feroz Pora, Tangmarg, Abdul Qayoom Khan, S/o Gull Mohammad Khan, R/o Harwan A/P Ompora, Budgam, Mohammad Ashraf Hurrah, S/o Ghulam Nabi Hurrah, R/o Saria Bala, Srinagar, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, S/o Mohammad Sultan Sofi, R/o Shadipora, Sumbal, Bandipora and Hilal Ahmad Bahar, S/o Mohammad Sidiq Bahar, R/o Shadipora, Sumbal, Bandipora.

Their acts prima facie disclose commission of offences punishable under sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B RPC read with Section 66-D of the IT Act. Accordingly, cognizance has been taken and a formal case has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir).