5.5 litres kerosene per ration card being distributed in Kashmir: FCS&CA

SRINAGAR: According to Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department Kashmir, it is notified for information of all bonafide consumers/general public of the valley, that the kerosene oil for the months of May and June, 2021 is being distributed at the rate of 5.5 Litres per Ration Card (PHH+AAY) Rs.43.16 per Litre (District Srinagar).

Any complaint in this behalf may be brought to the notice of this Directorate on Toll free No.18001807011 and to respective Assistant Directors.