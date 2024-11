Srinagar, 28 Nov: Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir after 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on Thursday late afternoon.

According to the independent weatherman, Kashmir weather, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on November 28 at around 4: 19 PM.

The epicentre was located at a depth of 209 km with coordinates 71.32°E longitude and 36.62°N latitude.

The tremors were strongly felt in Jammu and Kashmir.