Srinagar, May 28: At least 45 women entrepreneurs from Kashmir will be participating in an exhibition at the University of Kashmir on May 29 (Monday), in a first of its kind initiative that aims to inculcate passion for entrepreneurship among young students.

The all-women entrepreneurship exhibition is being organised by the Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) under the directions and supervision of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, the founder director of the Centre.

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity for students of the varsity to visit the stalls set up by women entrepreneurs and draw inspiration from their success stories, Prof Nilofer Khan said.

“Every stall at the exhibition is a success story of women empowerment in itself and it is important for our youth to know about these stories to become successful entrepreneurs of tomorrow,” she said, exuding confidence that the exhibition would be a great learning experience for the students of the University in particular, and other visitors in general.

She said the University of Kashmir has placed added emphasis on promoting innovations and entrepreneurship and the May 29 exhibition is an endeavor in that direction.

The day-long exhibition, to be held in the lawns of the Department of Management Studies, will also encourage the women entrepreneurs to showcase their products in an effort by the University to create a strong societal linkage as a result. It is being held under the umbrella of events related to G20.

“It is our endeavor to connect the University with the society and the society with the University. This is the essence of the New Education Policy-2020 as well,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

The exhibition is being coordinated by Coordinator, CWSR, Dr Roshan Ara and her team and Joint Registrar, Dr Ashfaq A Zarri.