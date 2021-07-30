44,230 new Covid-19 cases in India, active cases stay over 4-lakh mark

India recorded 44,230 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 31,572,344, and its death toll climbed to 4,23,217 with 555 daily fatalities, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday.

Active cases of Covid-19 rose to 4,05,155 in the said time period, according to data released by the health ministry at 8am. The national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 1.28 per cent, it stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,43,972, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it said.

As many as 18,16,277 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total number of tests so far to 46,46,50,723.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. The new phase of universalisation of vaccination began on June 21.