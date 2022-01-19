Srinagar, Jan 19 : Covid-19 cases continue to surge as Jammu and Kashmir reported 5818 fresh cases while four persons died due to it in last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said 1752 of the fresh cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 4066 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall tally to 372669.

Giving district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 1745 cases, Baramulla 791, Budgam 594, Pulwama 230, Kupwara 93, Anantnag 217, Bandipora 130, Ganderbal 84, Kulgam 162, Shopian 20, Jammu 1131, Udhampur 105, Rajouri 85, Doda 63, Kathua 100, Samba 89, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 66, Ramban 53 and Reasi 56.

Four persons also died during the time—all from Jammu division. So far 4579 people have died due to the virus—2232 in Jammu division and 2347 in Kashmir Valley.

Besides, they said, 1255 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—592 from Jammu Division and 663 from Kashmir. So far 341854 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 26236—9336 in Jammu and 16900 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 41266 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.

