40 vehicles without J&K registration seized in central Kashmir’s Budgam

Srinagar: Police in central-Kashmir’s Budgam district have seized at least forty vehicles for plying without J&K registration besides being without proper transfer of the vehicle to the actual user.

An official said that the district police launched a special drive against drivers driving vehicles without proper documents especially such vehicles which are without Jammu and Kashmir registration besides without proper transfer of the vehicle to the actual user.

 

During the drive, as per the official, forty vehicles have been seized in last two days.

The official maintained that the ARTO concerned has issued a public notice vide letter number ARTO/BUD/20-21/3187-90, Dated 26/03/2021 for re-registration of vehicles within next fifteen days.

Meanwhile district police has appealed general public to follow the directions of transport office and asked them to complete re-registration process at an earliest. (GNS)

