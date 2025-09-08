40 Schools Closed After Floods, Await Clearance to Reopen: Edu Minister

Srinagar: Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday said that around 40 schools in flood-affected areas are still closed and will be reopened only after the situation stabilises to ensure children’s health and learning are not compromised.

Speaking to reporters, Sakina Itoo said, “These schools were shut down because of floods which impacted their cleanliness.”

“Many affected families had also been sheltered in these institutions. That is why around 40 schools are still closed,” she said.

Minister Itoo said that reopening will take place only when it is safe for children. “We are trying to restore normal functioning as quickly as possible, but we have to be sure that students’ health and education are not put at risk,” she added.

She clarified that the closure is restricted only to flood-affected areas. “All other schools across the region are functioning normally,” she added.