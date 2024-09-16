40 Detained in Double Murder Case in J&K

SRINAGAR: Police have detained around 40 people for questioning in connection with the double murder case in the Talab Tillo area of Jammu and Kashmir

The investigating team is also analysing CCTV footage from the area to aid in apprehending the suspects.

“We’ve arrested around 30-40 people, including drivers and cleaners, for questioning in connection with the murder case. The CCTV cameras are also being screened. A breakthrough is still awaited,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted and the bodies were handed over to their families for cremation.

The police official added that family members of the deceased will be questioned tomorrow as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sanjay Kumar Chandel, a retired DIET Principal, and his wife Veena Devi were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their Manorama Lane, Talab Tillo residence around 5:30 pm yesterday.

A police team led by senior officers arrived at the scene and began the investigation. Relatives who discovered the bodies first reported marks on them.