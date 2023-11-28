New Delhi: All 41 men trapped underground in a tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara were rescued late Tuesday, beginning the home stretch of a frantic 17-day multi-agency op that relied, in the final stretch, on the banned manual “rat-hole”-mining technique employed after high-tech machines, or augers, failed to drill through the nearly 60 metres of rock that has threatened to bury the workers.

The extraction process took some time to allow each worker to re-acclimatise to surface conditions, where the temperature is around 14 degrees Celsius at this time.

The workers were brought out on specially modified stretchers; these were lowered manually down a two-metre-wide pipe inserted into holes drilled into the hillside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, had gone down the pipe first to assess the condition of the trapped men and guide them through rescue protocols. Each worker was strapped to the stretcher that was then manually pulled up through 60 metres of rock and debris.

Visuals from the rescue site showed an ambulance pulling away from the rescue site.

The ambulances – there are 41, one for each worker – will be provided a ‘green corridor’ to reach emergency medical facilities set up in Chinyalisaur, which is around 30 km away.