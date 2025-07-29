4 Killed In Shooting At Office Building, Suspect Dead

Washington: At least four people, including a New York Police Department officer, were killed in a shooting incident in Manhattan on Monday evening. The gunman, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, also died from a self-inflicted wound, NYPD confirmed.

Investigators said Tamura had a concealed carry permit and an expired private investigator license, according to a CNN report.

The New York Post reported the shooter wore a bulletproof vest and was armed with an AR-style rifle when he opened fire inside the Park Avenue skyscraper—just blocks away from major landmarks like Grand Central Station and the Museum of Modern Art.

The first exchange of gunfire occurred in the lobby of 345 Park Avenue around 6:40 pm. Tamura then moved to the 33rd floor, barricading himself possibly on the 32nd, prompting a lockdown in the area. NYPD received distress calls from both floors.

Mayor Eric Adams said on X that the officer had been “struck down” and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Police later confirmed on X that the shooter had been “neutralised” and the scene around Park Avenue and East 51st Street was secured.

Fox News, citing NYPD sources, reported that six people were shot, including the police officer.

The incident brought a heavy police response, including drones and officers in ballistic gear. The skyscraper, home to Blackstone, KPMG, Deutsche Bank, and the NFL headquarters, occupies a full city block and has its own zip code.

254th Mass Shooting in the US This Year

According to the Gun Violence Archive, this marks the 254th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2025.

Reactions

Mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani expressed heartbreak over the incident, offering prayers for the victims and the officer. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the situation.