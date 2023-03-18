At least four people were killed and several others injured in a passenger bus accident in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

The bus overturned on the national highway of Goripora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district, said officials, adding that some of the injured passengers were in a critical condition.

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, were killed in the accident. Twenty-eight passengers were injured and 23 of them have been taken to various hospitals here for treatment, the officials said.