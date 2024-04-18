`4 June 400 Paar..,’:  PM pitches for `Modi Ki Guarantee’ as campaigning ends for first phase

Nabbari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday criticized the Congress for failing to achieve any significant development during its decade-long rule in the northeastern region.

Addressing a poll rally at Gurdan HS School playground in Nalbari, Modi highlighted the transformation of the Northeast from a region plagued by problems under Congress rule to a land of possibilities under his leadership.

Modi said while Congress fostered separatism in the Northeast, Modi considered it an integral part of India and worked towards peace and security in the region. He emphasized that what Congress failed to achieve in decades, his government accomplished within 10 years because of their commitment to fulfilling the dreams of the people.

Modi reiterated his dedication to the country and the aspirations of its citizens, pledging to work tirelessly, ’24/7 for 2047′.

PM Modi described the unique setting of the public meeting, which had three tiers: thousands of people gathered in front of him, thousands more seated above, and hundreds standing on a river bridge to listen to his speech. Modi said that the enthusiasm of the crowd ensured that ‘4 June 400 Paar’ and ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’.

“In 2019 I visited Assam, I visited with hope, but this time I visited with guarantee. ‘Modi Ki Guarantee, Yani Guarantee Pura Hone Ki Guarantee,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced the release of the Sankalp Patra on Bohag Bihu and said the BJP’s commitment to ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,’ emphasizing that there is no discrimination in the NDA’s beneficiary schemes, which are designed for the benefit of all.

He claimed that the NDA has pledged to reach every citizen of the country and provide them with the facilities they deserve. “Over the next five years, 3 crore new houses will be built for the poor, ensuring equitable distribution. Additionally, he announced that all eligible individuals, regardless of background, will receive free ration for the next five years. Furthermore, senior citizens above 70 years will receive free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” Modi said.

“BJP has made several announcements in their manifesto, including providing solar panels at affordable prices to reduce electricity bills. Additionally, EV vehicles can be charged through these solar panels, reducing fuel expenses to zero,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the significant involvement of crores of women in self-help groups, setting a target to make 3 crore women ‘Lakhpati Didi’ in the coming years. He also announced plans for women to become drone pilots in villages, which will greatly benefit a substantial portion of Assam. He acknowledged the popularity of ‘Khar Bhat’ in Assam and highlighted the BJP government’s increase in MSP for Kharif crops, benefiting farmers in the state.

“Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers in Assam have received over Rs 5,400 crore, and the BJP has pledged to continue this scheme,” he said.

Modi claimed that ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ is echoing throughout the nation, and the Northeast itself is a testament to this guarantee.

The Prime Minister remarked that the abolition of the malpractice of Triple Talaq has liberated Muslim women, benefiting their entire families.

He noted that the development in Assam is evidence that when intentions are sincere, positive outcomes follow.

“Congress previously held control over Assam and the Northeast for political gains, leading to corruption. However, now, with those hands opened, the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ has been implemented in Assam,” Modi said.

He mentioned the recent inauguration of a significant semiconductor facility in Assam, representing an investment of over Rs 27,000 crore, and said that this facility will create more than 15,000 employment opportunities for the region’s youth in the coming years.

“Assam is poised to emerge as a global semiconductor hub, marking a historic and unexpected beginning that will accelerate the region’s development. This investment exemplifies the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Northeast’, ensuring that the youth of the region will have access to such employment opportunities in the future. This is ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’,” he said.

“Assam is not just competing with other states but setting new records. Within 10 years, Assam has witnessed the construction of 2,500 km of National Highway. The state boasts the country’s largest river bridge, the ‘Bhupen Hazarika Setu’, and Guwahati has its own AIIMS. Furthermore, medical colleges in Barpeta and Kokrajhar, along with the opening of cancer hospitals in five districts of Assam, are in the planning stages,” Modi also said.

“Additionally, Assam has welcomed six new engineering colleges. The construction of the Northeast Gas Grid, valued at Rs 90,000 crore, aims to meet the region’s energy needs. Under the PM Urja Ganga Scheme, the Barauni-Guwahati pipeline has been developed. These achievements are not just statistics but examples of collective efforts,” he said.

“BJP government has also focused on increasing the number of tigers, and efforts by the Assam government have led to the cessation of rhino hunting. Assam’s biodiversity is thriving, and the BJP’s manifesto pledges to elevate the nation’s heritage to the global stage. This will not only boost tourism in Assam but also create employment opportunities in the region,” he also said.

Modi said the 400th Birth Anniversary of Lachit Borphukan has been celebrated, and he is the brand ambassador of Assam’s Gamocha. However, the Congress has shown disregard for the nation’s heritage and lacks concern for the emotions of Assam.

Modi also highlighted the transformative development initiatives led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserting that they have diminished the Congress’s prospects in Assam.

He underscored that voting for Congress wouldn’t form the government at the center, but supporting the BJP would pave the way for a developed India. Modi appreciated the NDA candidates from Barpita Phani Bhushan Chowdhary, Kokrajhar Jayanta Basumatari, and Guwahati Bijuli Kalita Medhi and urged the determined voters to vote for the BJP.

