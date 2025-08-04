4 Indian-Origin Seniors Found Dead After Crash

Four Indian-origin family members from New York, who went missing while en route to a spiritual retreat in West Virginia, were found dead after their vehicle crashed off a steep embankment, officials confirmed Sunday.

Marshal County Sheriff Mike Dougherty identified the victims as Dr. Kishore Divan (89), Asha Divan (85), Shailesh Divan (86), and Gita Divan (84). The elderly group had been driving from Buffalo to Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in a lime green 2009 Toyota Camry.

Their vehicle was discovered Saturday night around 9:30 PM near Big Wheeling Creek Road, after an extensive search. The sheriff said emergency crews remained on the scene for over five hours. “Our thoughts are with the families,” he added.

The group was last seen on July 29 at a Burger King in Pennsylvania. Their final credit card transaction and a license plate reader placed their car heading south on I-79 shortly after. Authorities from West Virginia and New York launched joint search efforts, assisted by CHAI (Council of Heritage and Arts of India), a nonprofit based in Williamsville.