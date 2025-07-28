4 drug peddlers held in South Kashmir

SRINAGAR, JULY 28: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, J&K Police have arrested 04 drug peddlers in Anantnag, Kulgam & Awantipora and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

In Anantnag, a police team of Police Station Kokernag at a checkpoint established at Hangalgund, apprehended a drug peddler identified as Abid Husain Mir, son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, resident of Narupora. During search, 10 kilograms and 300 grams of Bhang Patri and Bhang seeds was recovered from his possession and was subsequently arrested. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 80/2025 under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Kokernag and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile in Kulgam, a police party of Police Post Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Alstop Bypass near Lalipora crossing, intercepted a suspicious person. He has been identified as Salman Sadiq Dar son of Mohd Sadiq Dar resident of Nai Basti Anantnag. During search, officers were able to recover 1.4 kgs of cannabis leaves and 6.5 grams of charas like contraband substance from his possession. He was subsequently arrested and a case vide FIR No. 152/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.

Moreover, in Awantipora, a police team of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO Police Station Pampore DySP(P) Shravan Singhat at a checkpoint established at Gallander Pampore, intercepted a vehicle (load carrier) bearing registration number K03B-2127 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Javed Ahmed Sheikh resident of Sangam & Muzafar Ahmad Shalla resident of Bijbihara. During search, officers were able to recover 1.265Kg of Charas like substance from their possession. They have been arrested and a case vide FIR No. 80/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.