Srinagar, Feb 25: The four-day wet spell started in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with the higher reaches experiencing fresh snowfall while the rains lashed plains, bringing down the mercury across the valley.

Various places including the famous ski resort Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Dodhpathri received fresh snowfall.

Six inches of snowfall was recorded at Gulmarg and Sonamarg, 5 inches at Dodhpathri, and 4 inches in Daksum Sinthan top and Peer ki Gali, an independent weather forecaster, Aadil Maqbool said.

The plains of Kashmir, including Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – were lashed by the intermittent rains from the afternoon, which brought the mercury down.

The local Meteorological department (MeT) has issued a yellow alert for February 26 across Jammu and Kashmir. An orange alert has been issued for February 27 for both J&K. On February 28, an orange alert was issued for Jammu and a yellow alert for the Kashmir region.

Isolated heavy rain and snow are expected during the period while surface traffic may also be witnessed, reads the advisory issued by the MeT.

Generally cloudy weather is expected for the next three days as there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places till February 28 night with isolated heavy rain and snow over both Kashmir and Jammu divisions during the above period, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said.

He said that on March 1 and 2, light rain and snow are expected in scattered to fairly widespread places, adding that an active Western Disturbance is affecting Jammu and Kashmir from tomorrow.

“There are expectations that the next four days would witness the major snowfall of this season. The major intensity is expected between February 27 and 28,” he said.

Meanwhile, the office of the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a weather advisory stating that the weather system may lead to disruption of surface and air transportation like National Highway (Srinagar-Jammu, Sadhna pass, Razdhan pass, Sonmarg-Zojila Axis, Sinthan top & Mughal Road), etc.

All tourists, transporters, and travelers have been advised to plan accordingly.

The DDMA has also issued a general warning, stating that middle and higher reaches of Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu are most likely to receive moderate to heavy snowfall, while a few higher reaches of south Kashmir and Chenab Valley may receive heavy to very heavy snowfall, particularly on February 27 and 28.

The farmers have been advised to suspend irrigation and other farm operations.

According to the advisory, there is a possibility of landslides, shooting stones, and mudslides at vulnerable places. A significant fall in day temperature is also expected during the above period.

The Departments of Revenue, PWD(R&B), Irrigation & Flood Control, MH&ED, SMC, KPDCL, Jal Shakti, Health & Medical Education have been requested to make all necessary logistical arrangements for snow clearance and related works.

The field staff of the aforesaid departments have been directed to remain stationed in their headquarters to render immediate assistance.

The general public can contact the District Emergency Operation Centre, (DEOC) Srinagar already established by the District Administration Srinagar in the DC Office Srinagar functioning 24×7 to attend to public grievances, SOS calls on priority, and other Departments.