Srinagar, Mar 16: Thirty students from the University of Kashmir and its affiliated colleges have joined a theatre workshop to learn the basics of theatre and acting, and, resultantly, also give a vent to their hidden creative expressions.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Students’ Welfare and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Hyderabad at the varsity’s Convocation Complex, where top-notch theatre experts from the country are teaching participating students the fundamentals of theatre and acting.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said the workshop offers a platform to young students to channelise their creative potentialities in the right direction.

She said the University will explore taking this programme forward and involve more and more students from teaching departments and affiliated colleges so that they find means to vent their inner creative expressions freely.

She thanked the TASL management for collaborating with KU in the important pro-youth initiative.

Eminent theatre artist, director and actor, Mr Chandra Dasan from Lokadharmi Theatre, Kochi, Kerala, is the chief resource person for the workshop.

“Our theatre module aims to introduce youngsters to basics of theatre and acting, besides making them expressive with clarity of language and expression,” he said, adding that “we will also teach them how to work in groups and become better human beings using theatre as a means.”

Mr Srideep and Mr Najeeb Abu are teaching the students the basics of acting, while Mr Sarosh handles the music component of the workshop module.

Mr Dasan said the young participants have a lot of hidden potential which needs to be brought out. “Since they are not used to this kind of an exercise, we hope to build on this programme to carry it forward with more modules in future,” he said.

Dean Students’ Welfare KU Prof Aneesa Shafi said the joint workshop was conceptualised keeping in view the University’s commitment to support the overall holistic development of students.

“Students’ welfare encompasses extracurricular activities like the present workshop which encourages the participants to develop confidence and compete at the national and international levels,” she said.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan had a detailed discussion with the TASL team in her office chamber, and later at the Convocation Complex, about the workshop. She also interacted with the students and urged them to make the best out of the workshop learning from eminent experts.

Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan is coordinating the workshop.