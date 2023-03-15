Srinagar, Mar 15: Continuing with its programmes related to celebration of the International Women’s Day, the University of Kashmir on Wednesday kick-started a four-day gender sensitisation programme for officers and employees functioning at different levels of the varsity’s administrative set-up.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the training programme, organised jointly by varsity’s General Administration and Department of Social Work (DoSW), under the umbrella of events related to Y20 and G20 being held in the varsity during 2023.

“The ‘embrace equity’ tagline of this programme concerns Goal 5 of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which is one of the important focal areas of our country’s G20 Presidency. Our University recently hosted the C20 Working Group Meeting on Gender Equality and Disability and today’s programme is our effort to continue with the conversation and dialogue on gender equality,” she said.

Saying that officers and employees working at multiple levels in the institution have to be sensitive to gender concerns, Prof Nilofer said such sensitisation programmes will further improve the varsity’s workplace atmosphere where women employees and students continue to be treated with great respect and dignity.

The VC complimented the General Administration and DoSW for organising the programme.

Dean College Development Council Prof Khurshid A Butt said the four-day programme is a noble endeavour which must continue at regular intervals to achieve the desired goals.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir spelt out the objectives of the gender sensitisation programme being held under the direct supervision of the Vice-Chancellor.

“We will see how best we are able to expand this programme to other campuses in due course of time,” he said.

Head DoSW Dr Shazia Manzoor, who was the chief resource person for the first day, earlier highlighted the need to make gender awareness a mass movement across the University’s campuses with focus on “duty-based approach rather than rights-based approach”.

Joint Registrar General Administration Ms Asmat Kawoosa coordinated the programme.

Dr Saima Farhad delivered the vote of thanks, while Dr Waqar Amin conducted proceedings of the inaugural session, which was attended by senior officers of the University including Controller of Examinations, Media Advisor, Directors of various Units, Joint Registrars, Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars and other officers and officials of the Registry.