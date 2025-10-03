“4-5 F-16s Destroyed, SAM System Neutralised”: Air Chief on Strikes

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, on Friday said that four to five Pakistani fighter aircraft most likely F-16s were destroyed on the ground during precision air strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Singh said, “We have struck a large number of their airfields and installations. Radars at at least four locations, command and control centres at two places, and runways at two places were damaged. Three of their hangars across three different stations were also hit.”

He further added, “We have clear signs of one C-130-class aircraft being destroyed, and at least 4 to 5 fighter aircraft—most likely F-16s—were hit as they were under maintenance in that area. Along with that, one surface-to-air missile (SAM) system has been destroyed.”

Highlighting a major breakthrough in India’s air defence capabilities, the IAF Chief noted the successful execution of a record-breaking long-range missile strike of over 300 kilometres, which targeted what was “either an AEW&C or a significant surveillance aircraft.”

Singh said, “Our recently procured long-range SAMs enabled us to monitor deep inside their territory and prevent them from operating even within their own airspace up to a certain distance. It will go down in history as the longest kill achieved over 300 kilometres.”

Singh emphasized that Operation Sindoor was conducted with clarity of purpose and swift execution, contrasting it with prolonged global conflicts.

“This was a war fought with a clear objective and ended in a quick time without prolonging it unnecessarily. Unlike ongoing wars in the world where there is no talk of termination, we made them ask for a ceasefire and we agreed only after achieving our objectives, he said.”

The Air Chief concluded by calling the operation a historic milestone and “a lesson for the world” on decisive conflict resolution. (KNC)