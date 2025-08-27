3rd National Lok Adalat on Sep 13

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 27: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar is going to organize 3rd National Lok Adalat on 13 September, 2025 in the premises of District Court Complex Moominabad Srinagar.

Parties or their Advocates whose cases are pending before any Court at District Court Complex Moominabad Srinagar or before the Court of Additional Mobile Magistrate TFC Panthachowk and are desirous to settle their cases/ claims /matters through the Lok Adalat scheduled herein above shall approach the concerned Courts by or before 04 September, 2025.

Besides parties whose cases are not pending (i.e. Pre Litigation matters) in any court but desires to settle their disputes can also approach the office of the District Legal Services Authority Srinagar by or before 04 September, 2025, so that their cases, claims or matters can be settled amicably in the National Lok Adalat.

Both pre-litigation and pending in court cases shall be taken up for settlement. Pre Litigation cases include NI Act cases under section 138, Money recovery cases, Labour dispute cases, Electricity and water bills cases (excluding non compoundable), and Maintenance cases, besides other (Criminal compoundable, and other civil disputes)

While Pending in Courts cases include Criminal compoundable offence, NI Act cases under section 138, Money recovery cases, MACT cases, Labour dispute cases, Electricity and water bills cases (excluding non compoundable), Matrimonial disputes (except Divorce), Land acquisition cases, Service matters relating to pay and allowances and retiral benefits, and Revenue cases, besides other civil cases (Rent, easmentary rights, injunction suits, specific performance suits) etc.