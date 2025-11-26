38 master craftsmen get Artisan Awards

SRINAGAR: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, today honoured 38 outstanding craftsmen and artisans with the UT-Level Artisan and Weaver Awards–2024 for their exemplary contribution to preserving and innovating Jammu and Kashmir’s celebrated handicraft traditions.

The awards conferred by Handicrafts and Handloom Department were presented at a grand ceremony held at SKICC, Srinagar.

The event was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Department Kashmir, Mussarat ul Islam, senior government officials, dignitaries, and members of the artisan and business community.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government is fully committed to transforming the Handicrafts and Handloom sector into a vibrant economic pillar.

He noted that these awards not only celebrate craftsmanship but also motivate artisans to push creative boundaries and continue their invaluable service to society.

“The Artisan Awards reinforce the profound cultural and economic significance of J&K’s craft traditions, which sustain livelihoods and shape our identity on the global stage,” he said.

Appreciating the department for its efforts, the Deputy Chief Minister added, “This event reflects our dedication to giving artisans the respect and recognition they truly deserve. They are our pride, the custodians of our heritage and traditions. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, we will leave no stone unturned in addressing sectoral challenges and elevating this backbone of our economy to new heights.”

Of the 38 awardees, 20 belong to Kashmir Division and 18 to Jammu Division, selected through a rigorous evaluation across ten notified craft categories. Each category carried three awards, with winners receiving citations, certificates, and cash prizes of ₹50,000, ₹30,000, and ₹20,000, enabling them to further enhance their craft.

Delivering the inaugural address, Vikramjit Singh highlighted the department’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen the sector.

“The Industries and Commerce Department is extending comprehensive support for the upliftment of our artisan community. We are intensifying efforts to revive the sector, showcase the brilliance of our artisans, and connect them with global markets.”

A departmental spokesperson noted that the sector supports over 3.80 lakh artisans and weavers, contributing more than ₹1500 crore annually to J&K’s economy. He added that artisans from the UT have earned prestigious national honours such as the Padma Shri and Shilp Guru Awards, and have captivated global audiences from Paris to New York.