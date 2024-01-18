Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh mayhem ruled the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru as India edged Afghanistan in a humdinger on Wednesday. The duo broke a plethora of records en route to their unbeaten 190-run stand in the 3rd and final T20I of the series. India weren’t in the best of position when Rinku came out to bat, having lost 4 batters at the score of 22 runs but the duo remained unbeaten till the end of the innings, guiding the team to a total of 212 runs, capping off the innings by scoring 36 runs in the final over.

Rohit slammed 121 runs off 69 balls with 11 fours and eight sixes while on the other hand, Rinku played an unbeaten knock of 69 runs from 39 balls with two fours and six sixes in his innings.

Full List of Records India shattered in double Super Over win against Afghanistan in 3rd T20I:

Highest T20I partnership for any wicket for India

Rohit and Rinku stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 190 runs against Afghanistan.

190* R Sharma – R Singh v Afg Bengaluru 2024 176 S Samson – D Hooda v Ire Dublin 2022 165 R Sharma – KL Rahul v SL Indore 2017 165 Y Jaiswal – S Gill v WI Lauderhill 2023 Highest individual scores for India in T20Is

Rohit Sharma’s highest score in a T20I:

India captain Rohit Sharma’s 121* is the highest for the captain in the shortest format for India, but the fourth-highest individual score for India in T20Is. The list is led by Shubman Gill.

126* Shubman Gill v NZ Ahmedabad 2023 123* Ruturaj Gaikwad v Aus Guwahati 2023 122* Virat Kohli v Afg Dubai 2022 121* Rohit Sharma v Afg Bengaluru 2024

212 – Highest total for a team after losing 4 wickets for 25 runs or less

The third T20I saw India posting the highest total for a team after being four down for 25 or less, reaching 212/4. The previous best was by the USA against Ireland in Lauderhill in 2021.

212/4 Ind vs Afg Bengaluru 2024 (from 22/4) 188/6 USA vs Ire Lauderhill 2021 (from 16/4) 174/10 Philippines vs Cambodia Phnom Penh 2023 (from 23/4)

Most runs scored in an over in T20Is

The duo of Rinku Singh and Rohit Sharma helped India score 36 runs in the final over of the match, courtesy of a no-ball. Only Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard had earlier scored 36 runs each, for India against England (vs Stuart Broad in Durban in 2007) and for West Indies against Sri Lanka (vs Akila Dananjaya in Coolidge in 2021), respectively.

36 Yuvraj Singh off Stuart Broad Durban 2007 36 Kieron Pollard off Akila Dananjaya Coolidge 2021 36 Rohit Sharma & Rinku Singh off Karim Janat Bengaluru 2024

First-ever double Super Over in an international match

Despite over 15 matches ending in a tie since the multiple Super Over rule came into existence after the 2019 ODI World Cup final controversy, there had never been a double Super Over until the India vs Afghanistan clash in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Some other records that were broken in Bengaluru during India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I:

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh’s unbeaten partnership of 190 runs is the highest for any side at 5th wicket or below in T20Is. The previous best was 145 runs between Deependra Airee & Kushal Malla for Nepal vs Hong Kong in Mulpani. With this series win, India now have 9 whitewash series wins in T20I cricket – the most by any country in the shortest format of the sport. Pakistan are next, with 8 such clean sweeps. Rohit now holds the record for scoring the most runs as an Indian captain in T20Is. He went past Virat Kohli’s tally of 1570 runs in 50 T20Is, courtesy of his 121-run knock. He now sits at 1648 runs in T20Is. Rohit is now the second captain after Babar Azam to hit three T20I centuries as the captain of the team. The third T20I for India helped Rohit equal MS Dhoni’s record of winning 42 T20Is for India. The Hitman sits top of the list when it comes to the number of bilateral T20I series wins for India as captain. Rohit has 12 to his name.

