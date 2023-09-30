In a significant development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Saturday that the disposal rate on JKIGRAMS in Jammu and Kashmir has surged to an impressive 97%. This achievement underscores the growing trust of the people in the institutional mechanisms.

During the ‘LG’s Mulaqaat,’ a live public grievance hearing program held at the civil secretariat and conducted via video conferencing, LG Sinha emphasized the need for government departments and district administrations to break away from working in isolation. He urged them to adopt a proactive and coordinated approach to swiftly address citizen grievances.

“Providing accessible and high-quality public services to every citizen is our top priority. We should not only celebrate our current accomplishments but also strive to build a resilient system that shapes the future,” remarked the Lt. Governor while addressing the officials.

As per the latest data, JKIGRAMS has received a total of 353,008 applications, out of which 343,484 have already been successfully resolved, resulting in an impressive overall disposal rate of 97%.

Addressing concerns about the shortage of healthcare staff at a dispensary in the Dugga Arnas area of Reasi, the Lt. Governor instructed the Director of Health Services to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of healthcare staffing in the region and submit a report within a week.

Regarding a grievance related to sewage overflow during rainfall in the old town of Kishtwar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADDC) informed the chair that the matter had already been taken up with the Municipal Council and other relevant authorities. In response, the Lt. Governor urged officials to take a proactive approach to address such issues promptly.

The Lt. Governor also sought updates on the actions taken by district administrations and departments in response to directives issued during the previous LG’s Mulaqaat. Additionally, he reviewed the status of pending approvals for old age and widow pensions and other social welfare schemes on a district-wise basis.

In conclusion, the Lt. Governor conducted a thorough review of the preparations made by various departments and district administrations for Gandhi Jayanti and the forthcoming major events scheduled for October 1st and 2nd.”