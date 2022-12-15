Arjun Tendulkar emulated his father and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar when he scored a century in Ranji Trophy debut on Wednesday in Porvorim.

Arjun, who shifted base to Goa from Mumbai to get more opportunities, scored his maiden first-class century on Day 2 of the match against Rajasthan. Playing at home, Goa were put in to bat by Rajasthan after winning the toss and the hosts suffered a couple of early blows.

Coming in to bat at number seven, Arjun was out for 120 at the Goa Cricket Association ground in Porvorim.

The left-hander slammed 16 fours and two sixes in his 207-ball knock. It wasn’t a smooth sail for Arjun as he walked out to bat in a difficult situation. The first job at hand was to see off the remaining overs of the day’s play and “protect” a well-set Suyash Prabhudesai who was battling well past fifty at that stage. The left-hander performed the night-watchman’s role to perfection and ensured there was no more casualty when stumps were called on the opening day.

Arjun made the India under-19 team and followed it up with a stint with Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians, although he never made it off the bench.Sachin had scored his maiden first-class century on debut for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in 1988, against Gujarat, as a 15-year-old.

Thirty-four years later, Arjun, a fast-bowling allrounder, hit 120 off 207 balls on day two of Goa’s Ranji opener against Rajasthan.