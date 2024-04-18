31 polling parties dispatched to far-off polling stations 

KISHTWAR, APRIL 17: As many as 31 polling parties were today dispatched to ensure the successful conduct of Phase-I of Lok Sabha Elections in 48-Inderwal, 49-Kishtwar, and 50-Paddar-Nagseni constituencies of District Kishtwar

The polling teams left amid tight security and other logistical arrangements under the close supervision of District Election Officer, Dr. Devansh Yadav.

The polling teams dispatched today included 2 for 48-Inderwal, 21 for 49-Kishtwar, and 8 for 50-Paddar Nagseni Constituencies.

Moreover 3 out of 8 teams (consisting of 17 polling staff members and 23 police personnel) for 50-Paddar, Nagseni Constituency were airlifted by IAF and Indian Army to far-flung areas of Machail.

Earlier, 43 polling parties were dispatched to the far-flung areas to facilitate PwD and Home Voting.

DEO Kishtwar, while interacting with the polling staff, advised them to perform their assigned duties diligently and refrain from violating MCC norms. He further laid stress on the conduct of free, fair, and transparent Elections.